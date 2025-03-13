Short Interest in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Grows By 691.7%

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 691.7% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

VanEck Robotics ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBOT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.07.

VanEck Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.1549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Robotics ETF

About VanEck Robotics ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in VanEck Robotics ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Robotics ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Robotics ETF by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342,134 shares during the period.

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

