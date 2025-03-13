Short Interest in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Grows By 691.7%

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 691.7% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
VanEck Robotics ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IBOT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.07.
VanEck Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.1549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Robotics ETF
About VanEck Robotics ETF
The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Robotics ETF
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is a Bottom Finally Forming in Rocket Lab Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.