Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Declines By 95.2%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Stock Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.59.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

