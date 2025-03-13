Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Drops By 95.8%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the February 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SZKMY opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.13. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. As a group, analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

