Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Decreases By 82.8%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the February 13th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shimano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.65. 42,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. Shimano has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

