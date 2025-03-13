Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Decreases By 69.3%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Scienjoy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SJ opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $33.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.09. Scienjoy has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.16.
Scienjoy Company Profile
