Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Decreases By 69.3%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SJ opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $33.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.09. Scienjoy has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.16.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

