Short Interest in Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Declines By 60.0%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Positron Stock Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:POSC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. Positron has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.94.
Positron Company Profile
