Short Interest in Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Declines By 60.0%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Positron Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:POSC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. Positron has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.94.

Get Positron alerts:

Positron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.