Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Declines By 82.2%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the February 13th total of 129,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.15. 159,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,790. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on POAHY shares. UBS Group lowered Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Porsche Automobil from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

