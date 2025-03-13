Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Declines By 58.3%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pintec Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PT opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Pintec Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

About Pintec Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.