Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Declines By 58.3%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pintec Technology Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:PT opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Pintec Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.
About Pintec Technology
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pintec Technology
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Gold Rally vs. Oil Surge: Where Investors Are Betting Next
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Intel Stock Surges on New CEO – The Real Story Runs Deeper
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Market Overreacts, But Guidewire’s Growth Story Remains Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.