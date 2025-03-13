Short Interest in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Decreases By 96.7%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the February 13th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Phoenix Motor as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Motor Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEV opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phoenix Motor has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

