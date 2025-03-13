Short Interest in PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Expands By 229.6%

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 229.6% from the February 13th total of 852,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PepGen Trading Down 9.5 %

PEPG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 376,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. PepGen has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepGen will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PepGen

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in PepGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,102,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PepGen by 1,033.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 142,814 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PepGen by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 36,489 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PepGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEPG. Bank of America lowered PepGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepGen

About PepGen

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.