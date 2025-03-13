Short Interest in PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Expands By 229.6%

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 229.6% from the February 13th total of 852,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
PepGen Trading Down 9.5 %
PEPG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 376,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. PepGen has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.96.
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepGen will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEPG. Bank of America lowered PepGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research note on Monday, February 24th.
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.
