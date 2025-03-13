Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Decreases By 65.7%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the February 13th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 1.9 %
NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 6,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,731. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.
About NLS Pharmaceutics
