Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Decreases By 65.7%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the February 13th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 1.9 %

NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 6,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,731. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

