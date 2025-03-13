Short Interest in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Declines By 89.1%

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the February 13th total of 706,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobile-health Network Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Mobile-health Network Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of MNDR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 65,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,226. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $236.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

Featured Articles

