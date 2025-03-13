Short Interest in LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Drops By 67.6%

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the February 13th total of 29,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NXCLF stock remained flat at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.17. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

About LIFULL Co.,Ltd.

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

