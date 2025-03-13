Short Interest in LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Drops By 67.6%

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the February 13th total of 29,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of NXCLF stock remained flat at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.17. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.
About LIFULL Co.,Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LIFULL Co.,Ltd.
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.