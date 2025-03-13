Short Interest in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Decreases By 76.9%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LNZNF opened at $31.45 on Thursday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45.
About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
