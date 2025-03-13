Short Interest in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Decreases By 76.9%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LNZNF opened at $31.45 on Thursday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors, and industrial applications. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell and modal fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, activewear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

