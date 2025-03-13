Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Increases By 668.7%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 668.7% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWJV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,696. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $257.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.809 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.