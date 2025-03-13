Short Interest in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Expands By 1,419.3%

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 331,200 shares, an increase of 1,419.3% from the February 13th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLOA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 482.9% in the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 152.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 83,204 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

