Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 69.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the February 13th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSMS opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

