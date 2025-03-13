Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Drops By 78.7%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the February 13th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 0.5 %

ISNPY traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.28. 257,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

