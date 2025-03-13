Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Drops By 78.7%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the February 13th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 0.5 %
ISNPY traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.28. 257,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $32.05.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intesa Sanpaolo
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.