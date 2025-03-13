Short Interest in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Rises By 1,210.0%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 1,210.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

LUCYW stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Innovative Eyewear has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

About Innovative Eyewear

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants and ChatGPT to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers smart eyewear under the Lyte XL brand; and Nautica Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear collection and various branded accessories, including a power brick, cleaning cloth, and a slipcase adorned.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.