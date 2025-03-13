Short Interest in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Rises By 1,210.0%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 1,210.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Innovative Eyewear Price Performance
LUCYW stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Innovative Eyewear has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
About Innovative Eyewear
