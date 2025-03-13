Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Declines By 84.7%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HOYA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HOCPY stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.78. 51,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,789. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average is $131.43. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.94. HOYA had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.