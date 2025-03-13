Short Interest in Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Drops By 64.2%

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 407,800 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the February 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Garden Stage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GSIW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 19,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Garden Stage has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

