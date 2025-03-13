Short Interest in Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Drops By 64.2%

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 407,800 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the February 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Garden Stage Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of GSIW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 19,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Garden Stage has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $12.30.
About Garden Stage
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Garden Stage
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Garden Stage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garden Stage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.