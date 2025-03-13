Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Drops By 62.0%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the February 13th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

Shares of FUJIY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 160,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,011. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Further Reading

