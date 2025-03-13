Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Drops By 71.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FTXR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,047,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KKM Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period.

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

