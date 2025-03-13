Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Drops By 67.9%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSCP stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 3,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,518. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

