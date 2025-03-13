Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Decreases By 75.7%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the February 13th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 195.0 days.
Dowa Stock Performance
DWMNF stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. Dowa has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45.
About Dowa
