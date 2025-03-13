Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Expands By 189.9%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 189.9% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CSL Stock Performance

Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CSL has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

