Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Expands By 227.0%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a growth of 227.0% from the February 13th total of 49,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Croda International stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. Croda International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $32.18.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
