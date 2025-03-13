Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Drops By 97.6%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cochlear in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHEOY

Cochlear Price Performance

Cochlear Increases Dividend

Shares of CHEOY opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average is $94.76. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.6165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Cochlear

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

