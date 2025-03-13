Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Expands By 171.4%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
Shares of China Construction Bank stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $213.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
