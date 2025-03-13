Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Expands By 171.4%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of China Construction Bank stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $213.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

