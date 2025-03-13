Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Declines By 74.4%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the February 13th total of 204,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bridgestone Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BRDCY opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

