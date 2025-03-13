Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Declines By 90.0%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance
Boozt AB (publ) stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.88.
About Boozt AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boozt AB (publ)
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.