Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rises By 304.1%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a growth of 304.1% from the February 13th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,986,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on BAESY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BAESY opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $87.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 113,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 11.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 56,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

