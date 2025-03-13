Short Interest in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Declines By 91.6%

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the February 13th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,728,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,754 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000.

Get AB Conservative Buffer ETF alerts:

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.22. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.