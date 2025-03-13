Shane Ward Sells 1,664 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) COO Shane Ward sold 1,664 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $36,541.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,241.04. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.36. 84,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,830. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $157.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.28) by ($0.10). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.64% and a negative net margin of 289.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities set a $46.00 price objective on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

