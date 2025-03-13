Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Stock Price Down 24.6% – What’s Next?

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was down 24.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 6,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

