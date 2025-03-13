SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ) Short Interest Update

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QXQ opened at $25.39 on Thursday. SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 million and a PE ratio of 34.28.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Company Profile

The SGI Enhanced Nasdaq 100 ETF (QXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of Nasdaq-listed companies while employing a put-and-call options writing strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from selling short-term options against broad market indices QXQ was launched on Jun 14, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

