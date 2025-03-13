Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and traded as low as $10.26. Servotronics shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 662 shares changing hands.

Servotronics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.98% of Servotronics worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.