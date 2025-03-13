ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ServiceTitan updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

Shares of TTAN traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.34. 1,132,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.71. ServiceTitan has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 target price on ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

