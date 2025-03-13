Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Serco Group

Serco Group Price Performance

About Serco Group

SECCF opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Serco Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.46.

(Get Free Report)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.