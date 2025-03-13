Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,326.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,163.82 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,323.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,326.99.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,340.20, for a total value of $26,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,356 shares in the company, valued at $127,796,111.20. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,594 shares of company stock valued at $164,002,398 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

