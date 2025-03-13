Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.34 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,751 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

