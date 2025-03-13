Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 353,897 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,897 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 868,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,780,000 after acquiring an additional 575,590 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHB opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.