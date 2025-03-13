Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,449 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,333,000 after buying an additional 168,433 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $811,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $81.58 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

