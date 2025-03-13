Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,481,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002,364 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,336,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,870,000 after purchasing an additional 288,205 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,896,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84,896 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,171,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,788,000 after purchasing an additional 159,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,077,000 after purchasing an additional 106,522 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $27.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

