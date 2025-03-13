Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 220,238 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 220,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,417,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,614,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 143,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
