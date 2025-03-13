SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on S. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Shares of S stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,047,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,537. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,444,911.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,782,850.68. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,682 shares of company stock worth $7,094,571. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SentinelOne by 14.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 778.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

