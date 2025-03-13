Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Trading Down 21% – What’s Next?

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) dropped 21% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts.
