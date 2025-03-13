SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.80. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 14,302 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SemiLEDs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) by 212.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of SemiLEDs worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

