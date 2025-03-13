Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $204.45 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

