Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,844,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $2,990,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.45.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

MAR opened at $243.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

